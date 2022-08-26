2022 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball

2022 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball

The JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team will be hosting Williamsburg (Tuesday night) and North Laurel (Thursday night) this week. Last weekend the team played in the McCreary Central Invitational only winning one of four matches. They lost to Casey County (1-2) with scores of 25-11, 27-29, and 15-9. They lost to McCreary Central (1-2) with scores of 25-21, 26-28, and 15-13. They lost to Barren County (0-2) with scores of 25-11, and 28-26. Their single victory was over Jellico, TN (2-1) with scores of 23-25, 25-17, and 16-14. Looking at these scores it is obvious that several of the games were very close and were within the Lady Generals reach for victories. Coach Kilburn-Creech and her team are hoping to rebound from these losses and gets some victories as the season continues. 

