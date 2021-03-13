Knox Central is currently ranked 5th in the 13th Region. However, when they visited the Lady Generals home court last week, the Lady Generals size was simply too much for Knox Central to handle. Jackson County was led by 8th grader Abby Gilbert with a double double, 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists. Kenady Ward also in double figures with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Natalie Carl adds 12 and two 3 pointers. Eden Lakes made clutch free throws in the 4th quarter, making 5 in a row. Knox Central was led by Presley Partin with 17 points and 6 rebounds, Caylan Mills with 9 points and two 3s. Lady Generals out rebounded Knox Central 33-18. Jackson County committed 28 turnovers to Knox Central’s 16. We had Knox Central 14 of 51 from the floor (27%), and they started 1-14. Jackson County played without their 2nd leading scorer and rebounder Kylee Shannon, who was out with strep. Jenna Creech hit a huge 3 pointer from the baseline when it was tied at 40 with under 2 minutes to go in the game. The team did not necessarily play a great game with nearly 30 turnovers and hitting only 6 of 15 free throws, but their rebounding and size was the difference.
Coach Tyra reported, “Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 6:00pm will see the Lady Generals taking on the host team the Lady Tigers of Clay County. Winner of this game will play in the championship on Friday Night.
Both games of the 20-21 season the Lady Generals have come out on top. The match up on January 19 @ Jackson County the final score was 41-33. Then on January 29 @ Clay County the final score was 50-47.
Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will not be able to have the wonderful support of our fans like in previous years. Thankfully, fans will be able to watch the game on PRTC TV, as they will be live streaming the game on PRTC TV Facebook page and on Southeast Kentucky Network YouTube Channel. The Lady Generals will miss seeing all the fans in the stands, but wants to give a big shout out of “THANK YOU” to PRTC for all they have done to allow our family, friends & fans to be able to support the team.”
The winner of their first game will play the winner of the North Laurel vs Red Bird game for the 49th District Championship. North Laurel currently is ranked as the #1 team in the 13th Region. They have beaten the Lady Generals twice this season. Should the Lady Generals get past Clay County they will have to bring their best game to the court against the North Laurel squad. However, Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals are always up to the task! Go Lady Generals!!
