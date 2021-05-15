The Jackson County Lady Generals softball team is currently on a four-game winning streak. On Saturday they played three games and came away with their four consecutive win. The players and coaches started the day by traveling to Barbourville to face the Lady Tigers. The Lady Generals got the 13-2 win behind an outstanding pitching performance by Jasmine Ward. She allowed no earned runs. The defense was led by Madison Belt who had two assists and three putouts. The offense was led by Hannah Creech. She had three total hits, including one double. Jenna Creech also had two hits. The Lady Generals then traveled to Williamsburg to compete in a triangle that also featured Williamsburg and Lynn Camp. Their first game was against the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats. The Lady Generals fell behind early because of defensive mistakes and went into the top of the seventh behind 3-1. Due to some timely hitting by Madison Belt, Blakelynn Fee, Emily Mays and Hannah Creech, the Lady Generals were able to score four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead. The Lady Wildcats tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lady Generals were able to hold on 5-4 behind defense plays by center fielder Justina Ruble and second baseman Madison Belt. Candice Williams pitched a very effective game and did not allow any earned runs. The Lady Generals ended the evening by defeating the Williamsburg Lady Jackets 7-5. Candice Williams had another strong pitching performance by striking out ten and only allowing two earned runs. Hannah Creech and Jenna Creech led the way offensively with two hits each. On Monday evening the Lady Generals faced the Leslie County Lady Eagles at home. They won behind a stellar pitching performance by Candice Williams, who only allowed two hits. Jenna Creech led the way on offense with two hits. Emily Allen also hit a towering home run to right centerfield. It was her first homerun of the season and her career. The Lady Generals had another strong defensive performance led by Madison Belt, Jenna Creech and Larrysa Hillard. The Lady Generals next home game is against the Lee County Lady Kats on Friday evening at 6:00.
editor's pick
Lady Generals On a 4 Game Winning Streak
- Submitted by Lady Generals Head Coach Gary D. Tillery
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
Latest News
- WNBA returns, celebrating 25th anniversary season
- The Briar Philosopher
- Amanda LeeAnn (Martin) Deaton Obituary
- Current Events: (The Kentucky State Legislature Republican Supermajority’s Scorecard)
- Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza
- Kentucky tourism gets $5M in federal funds for marketing
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly
- Lady Generals On a 4 Game Winning Streak
Most Popular
Articles
- Rhonda (Hensley) Chasteen Obituary
- Richmond Police Department Searching for Man In Connection with a Homocide (Armed and Dangerous)
- 260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
- Jackson County First Responders Assist at Scene of Motorcycle Accident near Indian Creek
- Gov. Beshear: Federal Communications Commission Offering Eligible Kentuckians an Internet Discount
- Harrison Arrested for Drug Trafficking: $100,000 Cash Bond
- Allegations of Sexual Abuse and Sodomy: Victim Under 12 yrs old Lands Local Man in Jail
- Mud Hole Mother
- Rader Arrested for Driving Under the Influence On Suspended Operator’s License
- Beech Creek WMA & Bert Combs Lake (Clay County) Closure
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.