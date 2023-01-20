2022-23 JCHS Lady Generals Basketball team

After defeating Harlan to capture their second (back-to-back) 13th Region All “A” Championship, the JCHS Lady Generals faced another test when they hosted the South Laurel Lady Cardinals. 

The last time the Lady Generals beat South Laurel was in January 2009, 14 years ago, when a young senior guard named Kourtney Tyra dropped 31 points leading the Lady Generals to a 54-45 victory.  Lady Cardinal’s Coach Chris Souder came to McKee ready to play their best basketball. Coach Souder is in his 24th season coaching. He’s won 552 games since 1999, including 2 state championships at Mercer County in 2016 and 2017.  He’s a master at switching defenses on the fly, and the Lady Generals just weren’t ready. When one compares the stats for the two teams, the Lady Generals represented themselves well in a lot of categories. The Lady Generals shot the ball better from the field shooting 45.5% (20/44) while holding South Laurel to a field goal percentage of 37% (17/46). The Lady Generals held a 17 rebound edge over the Lady Cardinals pulling down 35 total rebounds compared to only 18 boards for the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Generals dished out 14 assists compared to only 7 assists for their opponent. 

Kylee Shannon

After missing the first part of the season due to illness, Kylee Shannon is reminding everyone of her impact for the Lady Generals by leading them on both ends of the court over the past few games

