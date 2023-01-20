After defeating Harlan to capture their second (back-to-back) 13th Region All “A” Championship, the JCHS Lady Generals faced another test when they hosted the South Laurel Lady Cardinals.
The last time the Lady Generals beat South Laurel was in January 2009, 14 years ago, when a young senior guard named Kourtney Tyra dropped 31 points leading the Lady Generals to a 54-45 victory. Lady Cardinal’s Coach Chris Souder came to McKee ready to play their best basketball. Coach Souder is in his 24th season coaching. He’s won 552 games since 1999, including 2 state championships at Mercer County in 2016 and 2017. He’s a master at switching defenses on the fly, and the Lady Generals just weren’t ready. When one compares the stats for the two teams, the Lady Generals represented themselves well in a lot of categories. The Lady Generals shot the ball better from the field shooting 45.5% (20/44) while holding South Laurel to a field goal percentage of 37% (17/46). The Lady Generals held a 17 rebound edge over the Lady Cardinals pulling down 35 total rebounds compared to only 18 boards for the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Generals dished out 14 assists compared to only 7 assists for their opponent.
However, the difference in the game is revealed in the number of turnovers, the number of free throws attempted, and the number of 3-point field goals for each team. The Lady Generals had a hard time dealing with the pressure defense of South Laurel and turned the ball over 27 times. South Laurel only turned the ball over 11 times. The Lady Generals shot only 13 free throws (connecting on 8/13 for 61.5%) while South Laurel went to the charity stripe a whopping 33 times (connecting on 21/33 for 63.6%). That is a 13-point differential in a game decided by only 12 points. In addition, the Lady Generals defense gave up seven 3-point field goals (five of these were from one player - Peyton Mabe) while the home team connected on only 2/10 from behind the 3-point line.
Kylee Shannon continued to make her return presence known by leading the Lady Generals scoring 12 points. However, associated with the large number of turnovers, the Lady Generals failed to engage either Kenady Ward or Abby Gilbert on the offensive end of the court. Ward finished the night with only 8 points with six shot attempts. Gilbert finished the night with only 8 points on five shot attempts. Madison Curry scored 9 points followed by Madison Marcum (7 points), Jenna Creech (5 points) and Adycin Truett (1 point). Abby Gilbert led the team rebound with 12 boards followed by Kenady Ward (6 boards), Kylee Shannon (6 boards), Madison Curry (5 boards), Adycin Truett (3 boards), Jenna Creech (2 boards), and Madison Marcum (1 board).
The Lady Generals were ultimately defeated by a final score of 50-62.
After suffering defeat at the hands of the Lady Cardinals, the Lady Generals hosted the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats on Saturday. This game was a different story. The Lady Generals (14-3) dominated from beginning to end, jumping out to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter while never looking back. They had leads of 42-13, and 57-19 at the end of the second and third quarters. The Lady Generals were victorious by a final score of 66-25.
The Lady Generals dominated with defense and on the boards holding Lynn Camp to a 19.4% field goal percentage (7/36) and edging their opponent by a margin of 17 boards. The Lady Generals pulled down 36 total rebounds while limiting Lynn Camp to only 19 total boards. On the offensive end of the court the Lady Generals connected on 26/58 shots for a field goal percentage of 44.8 %. They shot twenty-five three-point shots connecting on 7/25 for a three-point field goal percentage of 28%. However, Lynn Camp connected on only 2/10 from behind the 3-point line (20%).
Kylee Shannon led the Lady Generals scoring 14 points (shooting 6/8 for 75% from the field) while grabbing 6 rebounds. Abby Gilbert scored 12 points and led the team rebounding with 8 boards. Madison Curry scored 12 points and grabbed 3 boards. Jenna Creech scored 8 points and grabbed 7 boards. Madison Marcum scored 7 points. Adycin Truett scored 6 points and pulled down 3 rebounds. Kenady Ward had an off night offensively scoring only 4 points but she did pull down 7 rebounds. Annslee Nichols scored 3 points and pulled down a rebound. Kaleigh Gilbert also pulled down a rebound on the way to the 66-25 victory by the Lady Generals.
This victory improved the Lady Generals season record to an impressive 14-3 as they prepare for two home games this week.
The Lady Generals will host 49th District rival North Laurel on Tuesday night followed by another 49th District game against the Oneida Baptist Institute on Thursday. Next week the Lady Generals will play Bishop Brossart in the opening game of the State All “A” tournament at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Bishop Brossart is the Region 10 All “A” Champion and will come to the court with a season record of 13-5!
