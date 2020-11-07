The 13th Region Facebook group has published their 2020-2021 preseason top ten teams leading up to the start of the basketball season. The Lady Generals broke into the top ten and were ranked 9th in this preseason poll. The top ten preseason teams are as follows: 10) Harlan County Black Bears, 9) Jackson County Lady Generals, 8) Clay County Lady Tigers, 7) Whitley County Colonels, 6) Knox Central Panthers, 5) Pineville Mountain Lions, 4) Corbin Redhounds, 3) Bell County Bobcats, and there was a tie for 1st) South Laurel Cardinals and the North Laurel Jaguars. (All graphics courtesy of Les Dixon and the 13th Region Boys Facebook group)

