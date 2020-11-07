The 13th Region Facebook group has published their 2020-2021 preseason top ten teams leading up to the start of the basketball season. The Lady Generals broke into the top ten and were ranked 9th in this preseason poll. The top ten preseason teams are as follows: 10) Harlan County Black Bears, 9) Jackson County Lady Generals, 8) Clay County Lady Tigers, 7) Whitley County Colonels, 6) Knox Central Panthers, 5) Pineville Mountain Lions, 4) Corbin Redhounds, 3) Bell County Bobcats, and there was a tie for 1st) South Laurel Cardinals and the North Laurel Jaguars. (All graphics courtesy of Les Dixon and the 13th Region Boys Facebook group)
editor's pick spotlight
Lady Generals Ranked in 13th Region Preseason Top Ten
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Over 1/3 of Ky. nursing homes have reported nurse shortages during pandemic; 1/6 have been short during 4 weeks or more
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- KRDHD Lee County Free Covid Testing
- KRDHD Covid Update as of October 30th
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
Latest News
- Lady Generals Ranked in 13th Region Preseason Top Ten
- Don Roy Prescott Collett Obituary
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly
- Raymond "Peanut" Clay Obituary
- Murderer Denied Motion for Further DNA Tests
- UpDate:Vehicle Stolen at Annville Town & Country (Sunday, November 01, 2020)
- Outbreak of COVID-19 Cases in Clay County Detention Center
- 2020 General Election Jackson County Results
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson County General Election Results are in...
- Marsey's Law Approved; Amendment 2 Defeated
- UpDate:Vehicle Stolen at Annville Town & Country (Sunday, November 01, 2020)
- Company Seeking 35+ Acres in Jackson County for Greenhouse: Promise of Jobs to County
- Two Positive COVID-19 Cases - Judicial Center in McKee Closed Until November 09th, 2020
- BOIL WATER ADVISORY
- White House Task Force Places KY in worst zone for coronavirus as cases keep going up; advice already implemented in state
- 2020 General Election Jackson County Results
- Norris Appears in Court Facing Alleged Strangulation and Drug Possession
- Murder Suspect Arrested in Jackson County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.