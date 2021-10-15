The 2021 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team moved into a 5th place ranking in the 13th Region following their win over Red Bird last week. The team is ranked behind #1 Corbin (23-5), #2 Whitley County (20-6), #3 South Laurel (15-8), and #4 Bell County (17-7). The #5 ranked Lady Generals have a season record of 13-7. The team has two remaining games (Bell County and the Oneida Baptist Institute) left in the regular season. Both games will be on the Lady Generals home court.
In the win over Red Bird Abby Gilbert led the team with 10 service aces, followed by Brooklyn Madden and Eden Lakes (adding 4 service aces each), Gabbi Hornsby and Hannah Creech (adding 3 service aces each), Josephine Halter and Natalie Carl (each adding 2 service aces), and Jenna Creech who contributed 1 service ace.
Brooklyn Madden had 6 kills while Abby Gilbert and Jenna Creech each had 3 kills. The team had a total of 16 kills. Hannah Creech recorded an impressive 19 assists in the match! The entire team only had 21 assists. Eden Lakes and Natalie Carl each had a “dig”.
The Lady Generals will play in the 49th District tournament on October 16 as a #1 seed. As the #1 seed the team gets a “Bye” in the first round. The Lady Generals will play in the second round against the winner of the OBI/Clay County match in the first round. The winner of that game will play the winner of the second round North Laurel/Red Bird match for the 49th District Championship! Good Luck Lady Generals!!!!!
