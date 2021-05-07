Larrysa Hillard.jpg

Larrysa Hillard playing for the Lady Generals in 2019

The Lady Generals season record has fallen to 9-7 after they lost their last three games. They lost a game against Leslie County by a single run (11-12) at the beginning of the three game slump. Last weekend the Lady Generals played two games in the PRTC Derby Day Classic. 

In a 3-9 loss to Cumberland County, Hannah Creech, Emily Mays, and Madison Belt each scored a run. Candace Williams was the pitcher and she gave up 8 hits and walked 4 batters. 

In a very competitive game, the Lady Generals lost to McCreary Central by a final score of 9-10. Candace Williams was the starting pitcher and she gave up 11 hits over 7 innings. Williams also walked 4 batters. Hannah Creech and Larrysa Hillard scored 2 runs each followed by Madison Belt, Jenna Creech, Madison Parrett, Justina Ruble, and Natalie Sandlin scoring 1 run each.  

The Lady Generals host Jackson City this week and are determined to get back on track with a victory.

Congratulations to Larrysa Hillard for being nominated as Player of the Week last week by the Herald Leader! Hillard was nominated for her performance in a 10-8 Lady Generals win against Powell County and a 12-5 win at Wiiliamsburg. Hillard’s stats for the Williamsburg game were 1-3, 2R, 2, SB and her stats for the Powell County game were 2-4, 1R, 5 RBI, 1 HR.

