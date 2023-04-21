Coach Tillery have two of their last three games. On April 11, 2023 the Lady Generals were defeated (1-3) at home when they hosted Lynn Camp in the first round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic. The bat was cold for the Lady Generals and they only managed three (3) hits on the game. These hits came from Emily Mays, Blakelynn Fee, and Hannah Abner. Emily Mays scored the solitary run for the Lady Generals. Candice Williams was the starting pitcher. Williams gave up six (6) hits which led to three (3) runs by the opponent.
Following that disappointing loss, the Lady Generals rallied and defeated Leslie County by a final score of 12-2. The team hit the ball much better with seven (7) different players making contact with the ball. Blakelynn Fee led the Lady Generals scoring three (3) runs followed by Scarlett Peel (2 runs), and Madison Parrett (2 runs). Once again Candice Williams was the starting pitcher. Williams had 14 strikeouts and only gave up 5 hits on the evening.
