Lady Generals Hannah Creech and Larrysa Hillard

Lady Generals Jenna Creech and Larrysa Hillard pose with their home run balls. This was the second home run of the season for Creech and the fourth for Hillard

The Lady Generals have won 2 of their last 3 games and their season record now stands at 15-10. In their first win over the last three games the Lady Generals defeated Lynn Camp by a final score of 12-8. Jasmine Ward was the starting pitcher (1.2 inning) with some help from Candace Williams (5.1 innings). Jasmine Ward led the scoring with 3 runs followed by Jenna Creech (2 runs), Madison Belt (2 runs), Hannah Creech (2 runs), Blakelynn Fee (1 run), Emily Mays (1 run), and Justina Ruble (1 run).

In their second win the Lady Generals defeated Lee County by a final score of 5-1. Jasmine Ward was the starting pitcher (2 innings) with some help from Candace Williams (5 innings). Justina Ruble led the scoring with 2 runs followed by Hannah Creech (1 run), Madison Belt (1 run), and Jenna Creech (1 run). 

In their only loss over the last three games, the Lady Generals fell to Knox Central by a final score of 2-9. Jasmine Ward was the starting pitcher (1.1 innings) with some help from Candace Williams (4.2 innings).  Madison Parrett and Natalie Sandlin were the only two Lady Generals to score each scoring 1 run. 

