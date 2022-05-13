The Jackson County Lady Generals had another productive week on the softball diamond as their record improved to 18-7. It began with the team traveling to Manchester on May 3rd to battle the Clay County Lady Tigers. Although the game was close throughout, the Lady Generals managed to win 8-5. They were led on offense by Madison Curry and Josie Starcher. Curry had two hits and two RBI’s while Starcher hit her first home run of the year. Candice Williams led the way on the mound with a total of eight strikeouts. Emily Mays led the way on defense with five assists. On the 4th, the Lady Generals traveled to North Laurel to take on the Lady Jaguars. Although the Lady Generals managed to score two runs in the top of the 1st to take an early lead, their offense struggled the remainder of the game and lost by a score of 5-2.
On May 9th, the Lady Pirates of Berea traveled to Educational Mountain to face the Lady Generals. The Lady Generals put on a dominant performance and won by a score of 16-0 in three innings. The offense was led by Madison Belt and Madison Parrett. Belt had a double and a grand slam home run. She also had a total of five RBI’s. Parrett also had two doubles and three RBI’s. Candice Williams had another dominating pitching performance. She only faced nine batters and struck out seven.
The Lady Generals enter the last week of the year playing some of their best ball and open up district tournament play next Monday against the Clay County Lady Tigers. It will be played at Clay County and the start time is 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.