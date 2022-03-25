The Jackson County Lady Generals have started the official part of their 2022 season. They opened against Buckhorn at home and came away with a 15-0 victory after four innings. Justina Ruble and Hannah Creech led the offense with three and two hits respectively, including Creech’s first home run of the year. Candice Williams pitched a strong game with ten strikeouts. The Lady Generals followed that win by hosting Barbourville two nights later. They came away with another impressive win by a score of 11-0 after five innings. Hannah Creech, Blakelynn Fee and Justina Ruble led the Lady Generals with two hits each, including a double for Creech. Candice Williams pitched another strong shutout with nine
total strikeouts. On March 19th, the Lady Generals traveled to Harlan County High School to face the Black Bears and Lynn Camp in a triangle. Unfortunately, their bats went cold and lost to Harlan County by a score of 5-0. They got off to an early 4-0 lead against Lynn Camp, but wasn’t able to hold it and eventually lost 9-5. After a tough Saturday, the Lady Generals traveled to Powell County on March 21st and managed to come away with a 13-2 win in six innings. The offense found its rhythm again and totaled ten hits. Justina Ruble and Larrysa Hillard led the way with three and two hits respectively, while Madison Curry hit a monster shot that became her first home run of the year. She also led the team defensively with three assists and three put outs from the shortstop position. Candice Williams had another strong pitching performance allowing zero earned runs striking out eight. The Lady Generals hope to build on Monday’s success with a trip to Richmond Model on Wednesday and home games against Knox Central and Lee County on Thursday and Friday.
