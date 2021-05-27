The Jackson County High School Lady Generals softball team is currently on a three-game winning streak, which brings their season record to 18 wins and 11 losses. This is the most wins by a JCHS fast pitch softball team in school history. The Lady Generals started their current three game win streak on the road against Powell County last Thursday. They defeated the Lady Pirates by a score of 12-2. The Lady Generals were led on offense by Jasmine Ward, who had a total of four hits. Blakelynn Fee contributed with three hits and Jenna Creech and Justina Ruble had two hits each. They were led on defense by Madison Belt, who had a total of three assists and two put-outs. Jasmine Ward and Candice Williams gave a combined pitching effort to limit the Lady Pirates’ effectiveness at the plate, only giving up a total of five hits and no earned runs.
The next win came against the Owsley County Lady Owls at home. The Lady Generals won 10-0. They were led on offense by Blakelynn Fee, who had two hits. Candice Williams and Jasmine Ward combined for a no-hitter with Williams striking out a total of 5 batters.
On Monday, the Lady Generals faced the Berea Lady Pirates at home. They won by a score of 7-2. Justina Ruble led the way with two hits, which included a double. The entire team put forth a strong defensive effort. Candice Williams and Jasmine Ward put on another strong pitching performance, allowing zero earned runs and only three hits. Williams struck out nine and Ward struck out two.
Over the three-game span, the Lady Generals outscored their opponents 29-4. Good offense, strong defense and stellar pitching have the Lady Generals poised to enter the post-season playing at a high level. They will face the Clay County Lady Tigers on Tuesday, June 1st, at 6:00 PM, in the first round of the district tournament, which is being held at Jackson County High School.
