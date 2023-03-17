Entering his 6th year as Lady Generals Head Coach (2003-2006 & 2021-2023), Coach Gary Tillery is still putting the pieces together on the 2023 JCHS Lady Generals fast-pitch softball team. Last year the team went 21-8 (fourth best RPI in the 13th Region) before losing to Clay County in their opening game (1-3) in the 49th District Tournament. It was a bitter pill to swallow since the Lady Generals squad had beaten the Clay County team on the road (8-5) just two weeks prior to the tournament loss. The 2022 Lady Generals team graduated 6 seniors from the squad, composing the greatest offensive combination in the 13th Region. Coach Tillery still has a lot of questions and the early part of the season will be a learning process both for him and the players.
As a core to build around, the team has some very dedicated and talented players returning for this season. Senior Madison Parrett lead the team in RBI’s last season. Senior Kadey Allen will bring leadership and step into the left field position. Coach Tillery identifies one of the 2023 team’s strengths to be pitching. Sophomore Candice Williams has returned to the team and she is only 50 strike-outs shy of reaching the 500 Strikeouts threshold. This is an amazing statistic for an incoming sophomore. In addition to these experienced players, Coach Tillery is excited about the young talent that is on the team. “There are a lot of questions at this point in the season. However, as long as we figure it out by the time the 49th District Tournament rolls around, I’ll be happy!
