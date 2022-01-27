The Lady Generals have earned the right to play in the All “A” State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena on January 26th @ 10am. The 2021-2022 Lady Generals squad has accomplished something this season that hasn’t been done since Sarah Elliott was leading the team in the early 2000’s. The 2021-2022 Lady Generals squad won the 13th Region All “A” Classic for the first time since 2003!
The Lady Generals will tip-off against Region 4 All “A” Champs Cumberland County on Wednesday at the MacBreyer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Cumberland County will take the court with a season record of 12-7 compared to the Lady Generals season record of 14-4. If the Lady Generals win they will play the winners of the Carlisle County/Owen County game on Friday with a tip-off scheduled for 8:30 AM.
Leading up to the State Tournament the Lady Generals lost to their 49th District rival North Laurel Lady Jaguars. North Laurel is currently ranked 1st in the 13th Region and ranked 22nd in the State (Cantrall’s Ratings). The Lady Generals fell in a hole early and trailed the Lady Jaguars at the end of the first quarter by a score of 14-25. The team got their footing and outscored their opponents in the second quarter (24-21) but because of the hole dug in the 1st period the Lady Generals still trailed at halftime by a score of 38-46. North Laurel’s defense slowed the Lady Generals top scorers down quite a bit and the Lady Generals only posted 11 points in each of the third and fourth quarters. The final score was Jackson County Lady Generals “60” and the North Laurel Lady Jaguars “92”.
Madison Curry led the scoring for the Lady Generals posting 15 points. Curry was followed by Natalie Carl (11 pts), Kenady Ward (9 pts), Abby Gilbert (8 pts), Kylee Shannon (6 pts) and Adycin Truett (3 pts).
The Lady Generals were scheduled to play Knox Central the night after playing North Laurel but the game was cancelled. They were also scheduled to play the Clay County Lady Tigers on Tuesday but the game was cancelled. Because the Lady Generals were scheduled to tip-off in the State tournament on Wednesday morning, the school officials did not want the girls to play two games in less than 18 hours.
Good Luck Lady Generals!!
