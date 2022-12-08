The Lady Generals on the bench.JPG

The Lady Generals huddle on the bench with Coach Kourtney Tyra during the PRTC Classic

Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals swept their opening two games as part of the 2022 PRTC Classic this past weekend. In their opening game, the Lady Generals played host to the Morgan County Lady Cougars. Morgan County led 13-19 after the first period. However, the Lady Generals had a very strong showing in the second stanza of the game outscoring their opponent by a 14-point margin (19-5). The Lady Generals took a 32-24 lead into halftime. The strong second period play by the Lady Generals ultimately was the difference in the game. Morgan County outscored the home team 16-18 in the third period and the fourth quarter was a tie 21-21. The Lady Generals won their opening game by a final score of 70-63.

Abby Gilbert is leading the Lady Generals averaging a little over 21 points/game and 14 rebounds/game. 

Abby Gilbert picked up right where she left off last year. Gilbert led the team scoring 25 points while shooting 56.2% (9/16) from the field. Gilbert also pulled down 22 rebounds. Kenady Ward contributed 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, Madison Curry added 11 points and Jenna Creech added 10 points. 

