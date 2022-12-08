Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals swept their opening two games as part of the 2022 PRTC Classic this past weekend. In their opening game, the Lady Generals played host to the Morgan County Lady Cougars. Morgan County led 13-19 after the first period. However, the Lady Generals had a very strong showing in the second stanza of the game outscoring their opponent by a 14-point margin (19-5). The Lady Generals took a 32-24 lead into halftime. The strong second period play by the Lady Generals ultimately was the difference in the game. Morgan County outscored the home team 16-18 in the third period and the fourth quarter was a tie 21-21. The Lady Generals won their opening game by a final score of 70-63.
Abby Gilbert picked up right where she left off last year. Gilbert led the team scoring 25 points while shooting 56.2% (9/16) from the field. Gilbert also pulled down 22 rebounds. Kenady Ward contributed 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, Madison Curry added 11 points and Jenna Creech added 10 points.
In their second game of the PRTC Classic, the Lady Generals faced a rematch with a team they met last year in the All “A” State Tournament, the Owen County Lady Rebels. This game was expected to be a tough challenge for the Lady Generals but it proved to be an easy victory by a final score of 59-22.
Once again, Abby Gilbert led the team scoring 21 points shooting 75% (9/12) from the field. Gilbert also led the team rebounding by pulling down 9 boards. Madison Marcum scored 12 points while Madison Curry scored 11 points.
The Lady Generals traveled to Perry County Central on Monday, December 05, 2022 to play in the WYMT Mountain Classic. The Lady Generals were victorious with a final score of 54-47. This improves their early season record to 3-0. Throughout the three games Abby Gilbert is averaging 21.3 points/game and 14 rebounds/game!
The Lady Generals will host the Clay County Lady Tigers on December 15, 2022 before traveling to Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tennessee over the Christmas break to play in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.