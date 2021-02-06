The Lady Generals went 2-1 this past week being defeated by South Laurel, but defeated two 49th district opponents in Red Bird and Clay County. The Lady Generals started this week’s play hosting Red Bird in a 49th District matchup. The Lady Generals proved too much for Red Bird and secured the victory with a final score of 77-54.
Kylee Shannon led five players in double figures for Jackson County with 15 points and 14 rebounds, Emily Rose with 2 three pointers and 12 points, Natalie Carl also had 2 threes and she and Eden Lakes contributed 11 points each. Kenady Ward finished the night with 10 points. With the win over Red Bird Jackson County improves to 5-3, Red Bird drops to 1-6. The District win also secured the Lady Generals at least the 2 seed for the district tournament.
On January 29, 2021 the Lady Generals travelled to Clay County to face the 49th District rival Lady Tigers. This game came down to the final buzzer with the Lady Generals securing the win by a final score of 50-47. The Lady Generals swept Clay County for the first time since the 2003-2004 season. The Lady Generals were led by Kena Ward with 16 points and 5 rebounds. Jenna Creech hit 2 from long distance finishing with 8 points. Abby Gilbert also added in 8 points. Natalie Carl also dialed in two from three point range finishing with 7 points. Kylee Shannon with 6, Eden Lakes 3, and Emily Rose with 2 respectively. The Lady Generals dominated the boards ending the night with 28 total rebounds compared to only 13 rebounds for Clay County. Jackson now 6-3 on the season, Clay 2-4.
The Lady Generals were scheduled to play Pineville at home this Tuesday but the game was cancelled due to weather. This will be followed by a road game against Bell County. They will be back at home on February 08th to play host to Williamsburg followed by another home game on February 12th against 49th District powerhouse North Laurel.
Regional rankings from the Lexington Herald-Leader's Dave Cantrall Rating the State. No. 9 North Laurel is the only team from the 13th in the statewide Top 25. However, according to the 13th Region Media Network, the Lady Generals have moved into 7th place in the rankings of the 13th Region.
