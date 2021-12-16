The Lady Generals swept both of their games in the 12 Annual PRTC Classic improving their season record to 5-1. They opened the PRTC Classic against the troubled Owsley County Lady Owls. Earlier in the week it was reported by the Kentucky State Police that Owsley County Assistant Coach Brent Lynch had been arrested after a fight broke out at a Perry County high school basketball game Friday, December 3. Lynch is accused of striking a juvenile in the face. He has been charged with assault in the fourth degree. Lynch also serves as Owsley County Sheriff. The Lady Generals dominated the game against the Lady Owls winning by a final score of 81-39. Natalie Carl was selected as PRTC Player of the Game.
In their second game of the PRTC Classic, the Lady Generals once again dominated the visiting Danville Christian Lady Warriors winning by a final score of 68-45. Kylee Shannon was selected as PRTC Player of the Game.
This Lady Generals team is very impressive. The presence of Junior Kenady Ward is daunting to their opponents under the board. The play of Kylee Shannon and Abby Gilbert make the team an offensive threat anywhere close to the basket. Natalie Carl and Eden Lakes help balance things in the back court while Hannah Creech always bring effort to the court.
Statistics were unavailable at press time.
