309858449_1478112666003175_8705320210668754460_n.jpg

Coach Sandy Kilburn-Creech and the Lady Generals Volleyball team are in the final home stretch of the regular season with only two games remaining in the regular season. The 49th District tournament begins next Monday (October 17th, 2022) being hosted by the North Laurel Lady Jaguars.

The Lady Generals currently have a season record of 9-15. However, given their strength of performance in the 49th District they will enter the post-season tournament ranked #2. The Lady Generals have an impressive 7-1 record within the 49th District. North Laurel is the #1 seed in the tournament with a District season record of 6-0. 

Lady Generals Seniors.jpeg

L-R: #3 Zoie Moore, #15 Madison Marcum, #30 Brooklynn Madden, #8 Serena Witt, #16 Loren Burgess, #13 Madison Parrett, #2 Mia Rader

