Coach Sandy Kilburn-Creech and the Lady Generals Volleyball team are in the final home stretch of the regular season with only two games remaining in the regular season. The 49th District tournament begins next Monday (October 17th, 2022) being hosted by the North Laurel Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Generals currently have a season record of 9-15. However, given their strength of performance in the 49th District they will enter the post-season tournament ranked #2. The Lady Generals have an impressive 7-1 record within the 49th District. North Laurel is the #1 seed in the tournament with a District season record of 6-0.
The Lady Generals will play the Clay County Lady Tigers in their first game of the tournament. Coach Kilburn-Creech and her team have faced the Clay County squad twice this season and have been victorious in each match (3-1, 2-0). Clay County has a season record of 7-19 and a District record of 3-5.
In the first opening round of the 49th District tournament, the Oneida Baptist Institute will play Red Bird. The winner of that match will play North Laurel. The winner of the North Laurel vs OBI/Red Bird will then play the winner of Jackson County vs Clay County for the 49th District Championship on October 20, 2022.
Throughout the season its like Coach Kilburn-Creech has had two different teams. One team is focused and disciplined and can compete with anyone. However, sometimes the team that shows up lacks focus and discipline and seems to take the night off. Working on focus and discipline is one of Coach Kilburn-Creech’s main points of emphasis as the team enters the post season.
Their last home game will be this week. However, the team will recognize seven (7) seniors on Tuesday night when they host the Oneida Baptist Institute. The seven seniors on the team include: Zoie Moore, Serena Witt, Madison Parrett, Brooklyn Madden, Mia Rader, Loren Burgess, and Madison Marcum.
Congratulations to all the Seniors and Good Luck Lady Generals!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.