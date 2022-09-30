Coach Kilburn-Creech and her Lady Generals chalked up a much-needed victory when they hosted the Oneida Baptist Institute on Monday. The Lady Generals won 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, & 25-9).
This victory improved the Lady General’s season record to 7-10. Their next game will see them travelling to Somerset to compete in the Lake Cumberland Pink Out. The next home game for the Lady Generals will be on October 03rd, 2022 when they host Red Bird.
