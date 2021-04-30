Madison Belt

Madison Belt assumes a "ready-to-react" defensive posture on the field for the Lady Generals

The JCHS Lady Generals and Coach Gary D. Tillery are on a roll! The team has won 5 of the last 6 games improving their season record to 9-4 and making them a real threat in the District and the 13th Region. 

This impressive streak of wins include victories over Wayne County (17-3), Powell County (10-8), Williamsburg (12-5), Pineville (6-0) and Somerset Christian School (23-6). Their only loss over the past several games has been at the hands of the 49th District rival, Clay County Lady Tigers (9-13).  

