The JCHS Lady Generals and Coach Gary D. Tillery are on a roll! The team has won 5 of the last 6 games improving their season record to 9-4 and making them a real threat in the District and the 13th Region.
This impressive streak of wins include victories over Wayne County (17-3), Powell County (10-8), Williamsburg (12-5), Pineville (6-0) and Somerset Christian School (23-6). Their only loss over the past several games has been at the hands of the 49th District rival, Clay County Lady Tigers (9-13).
