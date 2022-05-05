The Jackson County Lady Generals have been on another hot streak the last week with three straight victories, which runs their current winning streak to seven games. On April 26th, they hosted the Whitley County Lady Colonels, a foe they had faced earlier in the year, and came away with an impressive 6-1 victory.
Madison Belt and Hannah Creech led the Lady Generals offensively with two hits each. Defensively, they were led by Belt and Madison Curry at second and shortstop, respectively. Between the two, they have had over one hundred defensive opportunities this year and committed only four errors. Candice Williams had another impressive performance on the mound by striking out eleven against a very strong Lady Colonel offense.
On the 28th, the Lady Generals hosted the Williamsburg Lady Yellowjackets and managed to win 11-0 in five innings. Jenna Creech and Josie Starcher led the team on offense with two hits each, including three RBI’s for Starcher. The team made the defensive plays that were needed and Williams continued her strong pitching for the season by striking out eleven and surrendering zero runs.
On May 2nd, the Leslie County Lady Eagles traveled to Jackson County to take on the Lady Generals. The Lady Generals walked away with a very impressive 15-0 victory in three innings. Offensively, they probably had their strongest outing of the season with three players hitting home runs: Belt, H. Creech and Curry. Jenna Creech continued her impressive offensive performance by getting another three hits and Madison Parrett contributed with two. Williams had another strong performance with seven strikeouts, which brings her yearly total to 172. The Lady Generals’ record currently stands at 16-6 for the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.