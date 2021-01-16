The Lady Generals travelled to Red Bird this week to open play in the 13th Region All “A” tournament. The Lady Generals secured a relatively easy win with a final score of 77-45. They will play the second round of the tournament this Thursday.
The win improves the Lady Generals season record to 1-1 given the fact that they lost their home opener against Bell County.
In the loss to Bell County, the Lady Generals were led by Kenady Ward with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 blocks, Natalie Carl had 11. Kylee Shannon played an impressive game and had 9 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists off the bench. Bell’s pressure defense was too much for the Lady Generals who committed 28 turnovers to Bell’s 13. Thanks to the dominating play inside the paint by Ward the Lady Generals out rebounded Bell 38-20. Even though they lost the game to Bell it was obvious that this Jackson County team is very talented and will find their way!
