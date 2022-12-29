Lady Generals Champions.jpeg

The JCHS Lady Generals took a trip to Tennessee (Gatlinburg-Pittman) for the Christmas break and came home with a prize: the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic Championship. The Christmas Classic got started for the Lady Generals on December 20 when they faced Union, Virginia in their opening game. The game was fairly close with the Lady Generals taking an early lead (11-7) after the first period and hanging onto it for the entire game. The score was 23-17 going into the halftime locker room. After three stanzas Union had gotten back into the game with the score 28-26. However, the fourth quarter belonged to the Lady Generals! They outscored their opponents 20-8 in the last period to win decisively by a final score of 48-34.

Coach Tyra in the huddle.jpeg

Kena Ward led the Lady Generals scoring 15 points followed by Abby Gilbert (13 pts), Madison Curry (12 pts), Adycin Truett (5 pts), Jenna Creech (2 pts) and Madison Marcum (1 pt).

