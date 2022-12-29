The JCHS Lady Generals took a trip to Tennessee (Gatlinburg-Pittman) for the Christmas break and came home with a prize: the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic Championship. The Christmas Classic got started for the Lady Generals on December 20 when they faced Union, Virginia in their opening game. The game was fairly close with the Lady Generals taking an early lead (11-7) after the first period and hanging onto it for the entire game. The score was 23-17 going into the halftime locker room. After three stanzas Union had gotten back into the game with the score 28-26. However, the fourth quarter belonged to the Lady Generals! They outscored their opponents 20-8 in the last period to win decisively by a final score of 48-34.
Kena Ward led the Lady Generals scoring 15 points followed by Abby Gilbert (13 pts), Madison Curry (12 pts), Adycin Truett (5 pts), Jenna Creech (2 pts) and Madison Marcum (1 pt).
The following day saw the Lady Generals face Russell County. Once again, the Lady Generals jumped out early thanks to a 9-point quarter by Abby Gilbert. At the end of the first period the Lady Generals led by a score of 16-7. At halftime the score was 29-18. The Lady Generals secured the victory by a final score of 61-39. Ken Ward, once again, led the Lady Generals scoring 21points followed by Abby Gilbert (15 points), Jenna Creech (9 pts), Adycin Truett (7 pts), Madison Curry (6 pts), and Madison Marcum (3 pts).
This set the stage for the championship game pitting the Lady Generals against an undefeated Nashville Christian team. Coach Tyra’s squad capped off their play in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic by posting a perfect 3-0 mark while defeating Nashville Christian, Tenn., 47-42, in the title game.
The Lady Generals put on a defensive show against Nashville Christian, limiting their opponents to only four points in the first quarter, and five points in the third quarter.
The Lady Generals built a 13-4 lead in the first quarter, and led 25-17 at halftime. They took a 34-22 lead into the fourth quarter before securing the win.
Kenady Ward, again, led Jackson County with 13 points while Jenna Creech added 12 points. Adycin Truett scored 11 points. Abby Gilbert finished with eight points while Madison Curry scored three points.
The win improved Jackson County to 8-1. The Lady Generals will travel to play in the Berea Holiday Classic next week with their first game coming against Dunbar at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
