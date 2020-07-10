After the disappointment of suspending the season due to a local spike in COVID-19, the Little League season got started this week. The teams, players, parents, coaches, and community will have to adhere to some strict common sense guidelines to keep everyone safe. Little League Coach and Coordinator Robby Thomas wrote: “Please follow all social distancing guidelines as much as possible. You are welcome to bring your own chair and sit around fence in outfield. The ends of the bleachers will be roped off and are for players and coaches only. Please hold your players drink. They can come to you when they need it or please write their initials on it. We don’t want to take any chances of the players drinking after each other.
The players will have Germ X applied to them often. The equipment will also be sprayed down between innings. Please remind the players not to handshake or high 5 each other. This is necessary to minimize the risk of transmission. Only one person will be allowed in the restrooms at a time. Please use the “Xs” on the sidewalk when lining up at the concession stand. Please be patient since there will only be one person taking money and only one person will be handling/serving food. Masks are suggested but not required.” Thomas continued, “If we all just use common sense everything should be fine! It’s been a long time coming and I hope everyone has a good time and enjoys watching the kids play! And most of all encourage your kids to give it their best and have fun!
Now… “PLAY BALL!”
