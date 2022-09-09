The President of Oneida Baptist Institute, Larry A. Gritton, Jr., announced that Mitchell Madden has been selected as their new Varsity Boys’ Basketball coach. Mitchell was a decorated player, scoring over 2,300 points in his playing career at the Jackson County High School, and has been a successful coach at multiple levels.
Mr. Grotton stated, “While I was excited to coach again I have always contended should a viable candidate present himself I would happily step aside. Coach Madden is a builder and developer and will build a great program for OBI and will be able to give our young men the experience they deserve. We are thrilled to welcome Mitchell and Brandi to the OBI family.”
