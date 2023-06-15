The court docket generated by the Jackson County District Court reveals a number of defendants charged with hunting violations within Jackson County. Notably, none the four defendants listed on the most current court docket are residents of Jackson County (with only one from the state of Kentucky).
Joshua Hamilton, 29, of Nicholasville, KY was arrested earlier this year after he turned himself in at the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office. A criminal complaint had been filed by Conner McEvoy (Fish and Wildlife Resources 615) alleging that on January 08, 2023 he had made contact with Mr. Hamilton at his residence in Jessamine County. McEvoy had been given a tip that Hamilton had allegedly killed two bucks during the 2022 deer rifle season. McEvoy was also investigating an extra doe that Hamilton had killed and telechecked in Jessamine County. After interviewing Hamilton regarding how many deer he had killed during deer season, he eventually confessed to killing six (6) deer. He stated he killed two (2) bucks in Jackson County and four (4) does in Jessamine County. The second buck was not called into the telecheck system. One may only take one (1) buck per year in Kentucky and up to four (4) deer total (unless you are in a Zone 1 County and buy additional permits. Hamilton was charged for poaching the doe in Jessamine County because it was one of two deer that he killed that were over his limit of four. Hamilton was also charged with not telechecking his second buck, killing over his limit of bucks, and killing over his limit of deer in Jackson County (the poached buck was one of two deer that he killed that were over the limit of four. Hamilton’s poached buck and Remington rifle were seized as evidence.
