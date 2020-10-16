The JCMS 7th/8th Grade Football Colonels beat two really good teams last week to start their season undefeated (2-0). The Colonels started off the week completely dominating every asp[ect of the game against Leslie County. Coach Dalton stated that every player on the Colonels squad made contributions to the 48-6 victory.
“These kids play as a team and have a lot of character. The confidence of these kids is sky high! They believe they can beat anyone,” Coach Dalton remarked.
The second game was a home game with the JCMS Colonels hosting Knox Central on the high school home field. Coach Dalton described the game as “Unbelievable! This was one of the most exciting games in the history of Jackson County Football,” Coach Dalton remarked. “Knox Central is very good plus they had double the number of kids on their team compared to the Colonels. However, our boys never backed down! They dug down deep on defense to stop several drives including the last drive to seal the victory (36-34)! Knox Central’s Coach addressed his team after their defeat saying, “Are you laughing now? That Jackson County team just had 15 players but they kicked your tail!”
Coach Dalton reported, “Our community needs to be very proud of these boys. They lay it on the line every time they practice or play a game.”
