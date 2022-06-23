Almost 100 school-age youth participated in a free Operation UNITE Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camp that was held last Thursday (June 16th) at Jackson County High School. In addition, 19 adults attended an educational program about vaping. The camp was led by former University of Kentucky four-time All-SEC Academic Team member Jarrod Polson. 89th District State Representative Timmy Truett also made an appearance.
Each participant received an event T-shirt, basketball, and was entered into a drawing for two portable basketball goals that was given away at the end of camp.
The objective(s) of the camp include: to provide a safe, drug-free activity with an opportunity to interact with positive role models, and to give positive, anti-drug and self-esteem messages in conjunction with fundamental basketball skills instruction.
Adult Education
As part of each camp, parents and guardians are invited to attend a brief education program.
The 2022 program will provide information about the dangers associated with vaping.
Since inception, 2,601 adults have attended these awareness sessions.
Positive Role-Models
Some of the best volunteers at camp have been the residents and staff from residential treatment facilities located within UNITE’s service region. Their enthusiasm for helping youth make good choices, stay positive, and headed in a drug-free direction has added an extra spark to the skills instruction. Sheriff Paul Hays and 89th District State Representative Timmy Truett attended the camp and provided the campers with positive role models.
Former University of Kentucky point guard and four-time All-SEC Academic Team member Jarrod Polson conducted the Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camp. A native of Wilmore, Polson set the Kentucky High School Athletic Association record for free throws attempted and made in a January 2009 game in which he tallied 50 points. As a senior, he helped lead West Jessamine High School to the second round of the Sweet 16 state tournament and was named First Team All-State. He finished his high-school career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,884 points.
Originally a walk-on at UK, the 6-foot-2 point guard quickly impressed Coach John Calipari, who gave him a full scholarship before his freshman year began. Although receiving only limited playing time during his first two seasons – which included a National Championship during the 2011-12 season – Polson proved himself in the 2012-13 season-opening game against Maryland. After being inserted for an ailing teammate, he logged 10-points, a key steal, and clutch free throws in the waning minutes of the game to solidify his spot in the rotation.
Over his four years at UK, Polson played in 94 games, scoring a total of 140 points with a .424 field goal percentage (.313 three-point percentage). In the spring of 2014, the West Jessamine Colts retired Polson’s jersey – the first time that distinction had been awarded in school history.
Polson, who assisted with several camps in 2015 and 2016, took over the camps from Shoot Hoops Not Drugs founder Jeff Sheppard in 2017.
Shoot Hoops camps provide school-age youth an opportunity to interact with positive role models, receive positive life-skill and self-esteem messages that emphasize the importance for them to stay drug-free, all while receiving basic basketball skills instruction. Since its inception in 2006 through November 18, 2021, there have been 90 Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camps drawing 11,836 youth participants from 63 Kentucky counties, 20 other states, and two other countries – England and Mexico.
