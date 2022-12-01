2022 JCHS Generals Varsity Basketball team.jpg

2022-23 JCHS Generals Varsity Basketball team

The 2022-23 Generals basketball season gets started this week. News in the 13th Region and the 49th District has focused largely on 6’3” North Laurel Senior Reed Shepherd. Shepherd just recently signed a letter of intent and will play for the UK Wildcats after he graduates. The North Laurel Jaguars enter the season ranked #1 in the 13th Region and also #1 in the 49th District according to the 13th Region Media Network. They have Jackson County ranked #(12) in the 13th Region and #3 in the 49th District. JCHS Senior Jude Lakes is ranked #30 as one of the best players in the region.

The 13th Region Rankings are as follows: #1) North Laurel, #2) Harlan County, #3) Corbin, #4) South Laurel, #5) Harlan. Perennial rival Clay County is ranked #9.

JV.jpg

2022-23 JCHS Generals Junior Varsity team
2022-23 JCHS Generals Freshman Basketball team.JPG001.jpg

2022-23 JCHS Generals Freshman Basketball team