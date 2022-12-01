The 2022-23 Generals basketball season gets started this week. News in the 13th Region and the 49th District has focused largely on 6’3” North Laurel Senior Reed Shepherd. Shepherd just recently signed a letter of intent and will play for the UK Wildcats after he graduates. The North Laurel Jaguars enter the season ranked #1 in the 13th Region and also #1 in the 49th District according to the 13th Region Media Network. They have Jackson County ranked #(12) in the 13th Region and #3 in the 49th District. JCHS Senior Jude Lakes is ranked #30 as one of the best players in the region.
The 13th Region Rankings are as follows: #1) North Laurel, #2) Harlan County, #3) Corbin, #4) South Laurel, #5) Harlan. Perennial rival Clay County is ranked #9.
The 49th District Rankings are as follows: #1) North Laurel, #2) Clay County, #3) Jackson County, #4) Oneida Baptist Institute, and #5) Red Bird.
Coach Greg Parrett reported:
“Jackson County finished 21-(10) last season after making the 13th regional tournament and being knocked out by Knox Central. The Generals lost 6 solid seniors and 56 points per game from last season's squad. The Generals will look to the most experienced returning players: Jude Lakes, Carter Cunagin, and Tydus Summers in leading this year's Generals to another successful season.
Players :
(12) Andrew Gabbard 5’9 Shooting Guard , ((12)) Jude Lakes 5'(10) Point/ Shooting Guard, (12)- Korey Vickers 5'9 G/FD, (11)- Carter Cunagin 6'5 G/ F/ C , (11)- Jameson Marcum 6'0 Shooting Guard, (11) - Jonas Marcum 6'0 FD, (11)- Lucas Roberts 5'9 Shooting Guard, (11)- Zion Lakes 5’9 Point/Shooting Guard, (10) - Austin Bingham 6'0 FD, (10)- Braxton Clemens 5'8 Point / Shooting Guard, (10) - Connor Cunagin 6'4 C/FD, (10)- Seth Isaacs 5'8 Power FD, (10) - Peyton Singleton 6'0 Power FD, (10) - Tydus Summers 6'1 Point / Shooting Guard, (10) - Keagan Ward 6'6 C/ FD, (9)- Rylie Anglin 5'8 Shooting GD, (9)- Kaden Bowman 6'1 GD/ FD, (9)- Ashden Clemons 5'6 Point GD, (9)- Braylin Combs 6'0 Shooting GD, (9)- Seth Davis 5'9 FD, (9) - Adam Gabbard 5'9 Shooting GD, (9)- Jacob Gray 5'(10) Power FD, (9)- Jayden Hays 5'5 GD, (9) - Quinten McQueen 6'1 Power FD, (9) - Kendall Peters 5'8 Point GD, (9)- Johnathan Turner, (9)- Brayden Smith 5'7 GD
Coach Parrett continued and added, “The Generals will look to reload this season after depleting 56 points from last year's line-up. This will be one of the bigger teams in the region. This team should be very versatile this season with size and speed. The Generals are pre-season ranked 3rd in the 49th district behind State Power North Laurel and Clay County who returned everyone from last season. The Generals come in at number (12) in the 13th region pre-season poll.
We feel this team will be very competitive this year in the 13th region and Eastern Ky mountains. We look forward to watching this team develop and come together each day as the season progresses.”
