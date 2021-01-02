New basketball coach of the 6th and 7th grade Jackson County Colonels here, Jacob Stevens. I also help with the 8th grade team, as well. I’ve coached in various counties in southeastern Kentucky, as well as New Mexico for almost 10 years. This is my first year with the Colonels. I’ve got great help this year, with my assistant Stephen Dykes. Coach Dykes has coached at many different schools, and brings a little fire to every practice.
So far, we’ve played one game, so we have a full season ahead of us in this odd year. During this year, practices have been cancelled. Games have been cancelled, but this team has never quit. Now that we are cleared to resume activities, these kids are chomping at the bit to get back on the court and show everyone who Jackson County is.
Introducing the 6th Grade Squad
Our 6th grade team is eager to play and prove themselves. They are led by Andrew Terry, who possesses many unique skills, such as slashing, shooting, driving, and finding the right target when the situation calls. Elijah Thomas is a jack of all trades type of player, who can do it all, and keep calm under pressure. He is a vocal leader for this team. Brayden Vickers has as much talent as any big kid I’ve coached, and continues to get better every day. Micah Summers is a strong presence on the court. He continues to set the tone and is getting more physical each practice. Davon Seals is an important piece of this team, and is set to return from a foot injury after Christmas break. Davon is a smart player who picks up very quickly to any position he is put in. Speaking of positions, Jackson Lakes has to play them all. Jackson is a long, athletic player that hustles as hard as any player I’ve coached in all my years. Coming off the bench for our 6th grade team are Cooper Tincher and Mason Reid. Cooper continues to impress with his shooting, and could play himself into a bigger role if his improvement continues. Mason Reid has a lot of upside, and is learning every practice, and using every opportunity to impress. With this small roster, he will have plenty of chances to do just that.
Introducing the 7th Grade Squad
The 7th grade Colonels are a very intriguing team. While this team has always competed in the past, I think they have made leaps and bounds in the small number of practices we’ve been able to have. These kids want to play. These kids want to change the culture of this team, and they have been doing just that. Our last few practices have been intense with this group, and I’m looking forward to our future. Adam Gabbard has always been the scoring leader, and that has not changed. Gabbard has put in the work this off-season, and it shows. Adam has a little more help this year, because his teammates have stepped up their game, and are continuing to do so. Jacob Ward has grown, literally, into a strong player, who can play any position on the court, and excel while doing so. He has a bright future. Tucker Wilson is another player who has made a big jump from his 6th grade year. His speed and athleticism are going to take him far. Jacob Gray is a very smart player. He showed flashes of brilliance before hurting his elbow. He is also set to return after Christmas break. Braylon Combs is a workhorse, and rebounding machine. He always gives maximum effort. Braden Smith has put in a lot of work in the off-season, and it is definitely showing. He is earning more minutes with each practice. Kendall Peters is a wonderful ball-handler. He has a lot of upside, and can earn a bigger role. Riley Anglin is a very quick player, that is picking up a lot plays and learning how to run the offense. Mason McDaniel is a versatile player that can be plugged into any position if needed. Quentin McQueen is new to basketball, but is learning how to pick up the game at a quick pace. He has a lot of potential. Our 7th grade team rounds out with Kolben Vickers. Kolben is the glue that holds the team together, and is also shooting 100% from the floor.
Introducing the 8th Grade Squad
Our 8th grade team is coached by Stephan Dezarn. It is his first year here with JCMS. This 8th grade team has high expectations, after a very successful season last year under Coach Cunagin. Carson Miller is an athletic big man that can space the floor, play hard-nosed defense, and make the right pass. Landon Dezarn has an amazing shot. His ball-handling skills are second to none. He has a bright future ahead of him. Connor Cunagin is one of the hardest playing kids I’ve ever seen. Connor sets the tone in games and practices. He’s invaluable to this team. Peyton Singleton is a very smart post player. He has a smooth shot, and has the ability to find the open man. Keagan Ward has a lot of upside. Keagan is motivated, and a floor general. He knows where to be, and how to get there. All-around a very talented basketball player. Noah Collett injured his foot in our first game, and is questionable to return. Noah is a great kid, and also a workhorse that is essential to any team looking to add some physical prowess. Rounding out the 8th grade team is Kris Graves who has a great shot. He hustles just as hard as anyone, and could earn more minutes as the season progresses.
These kids make it easy for us coaches. I couldn’t ask these players to give me any more effort than they already have. If any of you reading this get to come watch this team, just know that they are giving it everything they have. And because of that, I am doing the same. Go Colonels!
Introducing the JCMS Cheerleaders
