 Congratulations to these JCHS student athletes for receiving the KHSAA Triple Threat Awards this year.  To earn this honor, you must participate in at least one sport in the Fall, Winter & Spring seasons.

The graduating seniors that earned this distinction included:

Senior Colby Bales.jpeg

Senior Colby Bales
Senior Trenton Hammonds.jpeg

Senior Trenton Hammonds
Senior Hannah Creech.jpeg

Senior Hannah Creech
Senior Orrin Frost.jpeg

Senior Orrin Frost
  • Colby Bales: cross country, basketball, track and field
  • Trenton Hammonds: cross country, basketball, track and field 
  • Hannah Creech: volleyball basketball softball 
  • Orrin Frost: football, basketball, baseball

Several underclassmen also earned the KHSAA Triple Threat Award. Those underclassmen included:

Underclassman Emily Summers.jpeg

Underclassman Emily Summers
Underclassman Cayden Farmer.jpeg

Underclassman Cayden Farmer
Underclassman Madison Marcum.jpeg

Underclassman Madison Marcum
Underclassman Jenna Creech.jpeg

Underclassman Jenna Creech
Underclassman Noah Collett.jpeg
Underclassman Natalie Sandlin.jpeg

Underclassman Natalie Sandlin
Underclassman Tydus Summers.jpeg

Underclassman Tydus Summers
  • Emily Summers: Cross Country, Cheerleading & Track & Field.
  • Madison Marcum: Volleyball, Basketball & Track & Field. 
  • Jenna Creech: Volleyball, Basketball & Softball.
  • Natalie Sandlin: Cross Country, Cheerleading & Track & Field.
  • Cayden Farmer: Golf, Basketball & Baseball.
  • Tydus Summers:  Golf, Basketball & Baseball.
  • Noah Collett: Football, Basketball & Track & Field.

