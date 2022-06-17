Congratulations to these JCHS student athletes for receiving the KHSAA Triple Threat Awards this year. To earn this honor, you must participate in at least one sport in the Fall, Winter & Spring seasons.
The graduating seniors that earned this distinction included:
- Colby Bales: cross country, basketball, track and field
- Trenton Hammonds: cross country, basketball, track and field
- Hannah Creech: volleyball basketball softball
- Orrin Frost: football, basketball, baseball
Several underclassmen also earned the KHSAA Triple Threat Award. Those underclassmen included:
- Emily Summers: Cross Country, Cheerleading & Track & Field.
- Madison Marcum: Volleyball, Basketball & Track & Field.
- Jenna Creech: Volleyball, Basketball & Softball.
- Natalie Sandlin: Cross Country, Cheerleading & Track & Field.
- Cayden Farmer: Golf, Basketball & Baseball.
- Tydus Summers: Golf, Basketball & Baseball.
- Noah Collett: Football, Basketball & Track & Field.
