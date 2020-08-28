Several dozen parents and high school student-athletes held a rally at the state capital on Monday August 24, 2020 to push for the right to play this fall. They say they are concerned, despite the state high school athletic association voting to start the season next month, it will be taken away from them by the governor and state health officials. They began gathering on the capital steps about 10 Monday and planned to be there all day. The message they wanted to send was simple: let them play.
Just about everyone out at the protest was wearing masks and say what they are doing is to simply be respectful, not to downplay the virus, but to say with other states allowing high school sports with precautions and rules, they can do that, too.
This comes in the wake of the KHSAA Board of Control voting to keep the start of sports, albeit delayed from what a normal year would be, to early to mid-September. The KHSAA Board of Control met on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 to reach a decision regarding the scheduling of high school fall sports. The Board decided to move forward with the current plan (a plan reached in July). The motion passed to move forward with Option 1, (16-2). Option 1 will allow practice to start on August 24 and competition to start the week of September 7. The plan still needed approval from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education. Governor Beshear said in one of his daily briefings last week that the decision surprised him.
The Board of Control voted down Option 2, (15-3). First competition would have started the week of September 28 for all fall sports. The first Friday for football would play would have been October 2. Jerry Wyman of Jefferson County Public Schools, Marlon Miller of Louisville and Rowan County’s Lucy Moore all voted for the option.
Option 3 was also shot down. The board voted against it 13-5. This option would have allowed cross country and field hockey to start as planned with practice on August 24 and competition on September 7. Football, volleyball and soccer would move back three weeks to start competition on September 28.
The KHSAA will not make any decision on postseason play until their next meeting in September, as well as if there are any changes in COVID-19 numbers or feedback from other groups.
The board also ruled that for this year only, AAU basketball can be played up until the first day of KHSAA basketball practice on October 15. That date may change because of COVID-19.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says the board will meet later to discuss the mandates on fans at fall sports events. That may include masks and limiting the number of people in attendance.
Gov. Beshear on Monday said the decision to allow fall sports to resume in the commonwealth comes with a heavy burden of responsibility from school and athletic officials entrusted with keeping student-athletes and others safe.
Last week, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) voted 16-2 to allow practices to begin today for the fall sports of cross county, field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball. Regular season games will begin Sept. 7, with football starting Sept. 11.
“Let me start by saying we’re not going to overturn that decision, and it’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision,” the Governor said. “But if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me all over Kentucky taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions.”
The Governor highlighted recent reports about athletes facing cardiac problems after COVID-19 infections. Dr. Curt Daniels, a cardiologist who is the director of the adolescent and adult congenital heart disease program and a professor of clinical internal medicine in pediatrics at Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, reported a study that found 10-13% of athletes with coronavirus had developed mild cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of heart muscle.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, reinforced the Governor’s message about sports and provided an update Monday about COVID-19 infections in young people.
“We’ve hit a new plateau, but if we take off from this level, it gets out of control much more quickly,” said Dr. Stack. “I hope that in Kentucky we can be more successful with youth sports than other places, but the outlook is not good. There’s a lot we don’t know about this disease. We don’t know some of the more silent but really serious harms that this disease causes.”
