Madeline Vickers

Madeline Vickers wraps up an extraordinary career on the JCHS Girl's Golf team

JCHS senior and Lady General Madeline Vickers is wrapping up a very accomplished career as a Lady General.  On September 12, Madeline played in the All-A-State championship at Arlington in Richmond, KY.  Even though it wasn’t her best outing, she played well and represented our school and county tremendously well.  Madeline played in the 10th Region Girls Tournament this past Tuesday, September 29th.  Madeline placed as the 6th overall individual in the event with a score of 87.  She finished as the 3rd best individual not on the winning team.  This placement earned her the right to compete for the state title at Bowling Green this coming week on Friday, the 9th and potentially Saturday the 10th as well.  We wish Madeline luck in this event as she wraps up her Senior season.

 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you