JCHS senior and Lady General Madeline Vickers is wrapping up a very accomplished career as a Lady General. On September 12, Madeline played in the All-A-State championship at Arlington in Richmond, KY. Even though it wasn’t her best outing, she played well and represented our school and county tremendously well. Madeline played in the 10th Region Girls Tournament this past Tuesday, September 29th. Madeline placed as the 6th overall individual in the event with a score of 87. She finished as the 3rd best individual not on the winning team. This placement earned her the right to compete for the state title at Bowling Green this coming week on Friday, the 9th and potentially Saturday the 10th as well. We wish Madeline luck in this event as she wraps up her Senior season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.