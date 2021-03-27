We are currently nearly three months through 2021, and Spring has sprung! Webster defines Spring as “a time or season of growth or development”. Gardens are beginning to be planted, the leaves are starting to come back, seasonal sports are starting to take off, and visions of vacations are starting to entertain our minds.
There is no denying that 2020 was a devastating time across the globe. Whether you agree or disagree with the need for quarantine, mandatory mask mandates, or the severity of the virus in general, there is no denying the astronomical number of deaths that have taken place. According to USAfacts.org, Kentucky alone has had 420,968 cases of COVID-19 as of May 21st, and 5,738 leading to death. Out of those 400,000+ cases, and I stand as one of those individuals.
I can personally tell you it is no laughing matter. I had the virus in January, and it is truly a rollercoaster. But honestly, I consider myself quite blessed at how my body handled the virus, . I thank God for that. But regardless, I would not wish that illness on my worst enemy. It does something to your mind, and makes you stare the unknown dead in the eye.
You have no idea what is in store for your body throughout the next few days. “Will I just have a slight fever?” “ Will I be able to breath?” “Am I going to die?” All of these questions cross your mind when in this condition, and state of mind. Just to be safe, I even made sure my family knew where I stood in my last will, and testament. You just don’t know what will happen next. I never felt quite to the point of death, but I can definitely see it leading to that point.
As an essential employee, I was blessed to not be required to quarantine like many have been. Quarantine life has caused many to go through life changing events that are not even COVID-19 related. People have rediscovered, or discovered new hobbies. Families have adopted new pets, some finding a missing piece to their family puzzle, and others finding it to be a mistake. Some have uncovered who they really are, and others have been pushed to their limits. Much like coal, many have endured pressure to the point of now being a diamond. While others have been left broken. Life always has its ups and downs, but 2020 sure knew how to throw the punches. If it has taught us anything, it has shown us what we are made of.
Now look around you! Spring 2021 brings new hope to the pain we have all endured. The birds are chirping, the grass is starting to grow, and the evenings are gradually getting longer! Life is starting to go back to what it was before March of 2020. A sense of normality! That normality having a different definition for all of us. Spring ‘21 is bringing more than green leaves, and seasonal allergies. It brings hope of overcoming the unknown. Whether it be our own personal struggles, or a vicious virus. The unknown can be overthrown! There is always Spring after a long, dark, cold Winter. It will not be long now, so just hang on!
I encourage you to keep the good faith. Fight the good fight. Run your best race. Happy Spring ‘21!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.