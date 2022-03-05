The month of March is shaping up to be a month of possibilities and growth for Jackson County. We plan to begin construction on our revitalization of Worthington Park in Annville. We did receive a Land, Water Conservation Fund Grant in order to perform some much-needed upgrades to the park. Since the Little League program continues to grow in Jackson County, we want to give our youth every opportunity we can give them to play youth sports. The grant will replace existing lights on the field, place new lights on the second field, replace the bleachers, put up new scoreboards, pave a path to the concession and bathrooms for handicap accessibility, paint the buildings and dug outs as well as do a general facelift on the park. I have stated in my notes in the past that we plan to address many issues in our parks this year.
The Flat Lick Falls RV Park should open this Spring if the weather cooperates and all goes as planned. The is going to be a hot spot for outings in Jackson County this year. We will begin looking for a campground host soon and once the Park is open, we will be planning special events there for the camping season. I am as excited about this opportunity for Jackson County. RV parks are full almost everywhere during camping season and we have had numerous calls asking when ours will be ready. This will also be a boost for adventure tourism in Jackson County. I know I talk a lot about it but tourism is going to play a major role in new revenue in Jackson County, if our citizens get behind it. We have 56,000 acres of National Forest, parks and recreation, trails and a Trail Town, big attractive music festivals and family-oriented events, rock climbing adventures as well as the transcontinental bike route right here in Jackson County. We have big potential for growth if we focus in the right areas.
What are your thoughts on a Spring clean up in Jackson County? Have any ideas on what we could do to have a lot of community participation.? If we want people that are visiting our area to come back, we need to address some of the roadside junk accumulating on several properties. Feel free to call me at 606-287-8562 or write me at PO Box 175 McKee, KY 40447. My email is jcjudge@prtcnet.org. I’d love to hear ideas and any suggestions how to organize efforts and pay for them.
Have a blessed week
