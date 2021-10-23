Stacy Ann Spivey was born November 30, 1983 in Madison County and departed this life on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at her residence at the age of 37. She was the daughter of Margaret (Rowland) Flannery of McKee and of the late Ray Spivey.
In addition to her mother, Stacy was also survived by three children, Americus LaShay Sizemore, Joseph Oscar Flannery and Raleigh Trey Sizemore; by her step father, Delbert Flannery and by her siblings, Brandon Spivey, Christopher Spivey, April (Justin) Isaacs and Nancy Johnson. She was also blessed with special nieces and nephews, Gary, Jacob, Josiah, Clarissa, Madison, Nevaeh, Brittany, Destiny and Ralynn and by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
