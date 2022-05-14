Stacy Ann Vickers Smith, 50, of Georgetown, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home. She was born May 16, 1971, to James “Jimmy” Vickers, and the late Audrey Jane Morrison Vickers.
Besides her father, Stacy is survived by her husband, Roger Smith; two sons, Wesley Allen Smith, and Jakob Hayes Smith; a brother, Jeffery (Linda) Moore of Florida; one sister, Kimberly (Tracy) Hicks of Alabama; a special niece, Megan Hicks, and a special nephew, Matthew Hicks.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Ware Funeral Home with visitation being held Saturday, from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Burial will be at Jacksonville Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Brother Jeffery Jackson. Pallbearers will be Wally Morrison, Greg Gooden, Aaron Vickers, Dwayne Parker, Gene Vickers, Scott Mattox, Ricky Vickers, and Leroy Vickers.
Funeral Services were held Sunday, May 8th at the Jacksonville Cemetery.
Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home
