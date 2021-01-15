JCHS Principal Brian Harris made the announcement via social media just moments ago. The announcement is as follows:
"We had a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. They have not been at school since we returned to in-person instruction. There will be no need for additional student/staff quarantines related to this case. Our primary concern will always be for the health and safety of our students and staff."
Thank you,
Brian Harris
JCHS Principal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.