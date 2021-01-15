JC Sun Breaking Corona
JCHS Principal Brian Harris made the announcement via social media just moments ago. The announcement is as follows:
 
"We had a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. They have not been at school since we returned to in-person instruction. There will be no need for additional student/staff quarantines related to this case. Our primary concern will always be for the health and safety of our students and staff."
Thank you,
Brian Harris
JCHS Principal

 

 
