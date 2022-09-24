The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is in the process of hiring a new officer to fill the spot vacated by Bobby Edwards. We currently have one deputy at Criminal Justice Training in Richmond. He is scheduled to graduate in December. We have two deputies assigned to the High School and Middle School in Jackson County. That leaves only me and Deputy Daniel Isaacs to respond to calls for service in the county. As you can see, our manpower needs are very strained right now, but we hope to be back to full staff in the next few weeks. I firmly believe, the assignment of our deputies to school resource officers is a necessary and important opportunity for the Sheriff's Office to work with the schools to keep our students and staff safe.
What are the most important issues to keep you safe on the roadway? Tires and brakes are equipment that must be maintained to make the vehicle safe. Headlights and taillights must be operational, particularly after dark. The occupants of the vehicle must be wearing seatbelts when the vehicle is moving. The driver must not be distracted by a cell phone or other distraction. The driver must not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol to any degree. The driver must obey all traffic laws regarding speed. The driver should observe and comply with the recommended speed of the vehicle when entering a curve. We should watch out for the other driver, as well as pedestrians or animals, such as deer. Accidents can happen, but your chance of avoiding or surviving a traffic accident is greatly enhanced if you follow the rules and stay alert.
Our office receives a volume of civil and criminal papers to serve in the county. Many are sent from law enforcement offices from other counties. Many are hand-carried by affected citizens. We try to serve every one of these papers as quickly as possible, but it is difficult to locate many of these people. If you have questions or concerns regarding this service, please call my office at 606-287-7121.
Our 2022 property tax bills will be sent out in the next few weeks. Remember, if you own property, you likely owe taxes on that property, even if you do not receive a notice in the mail. Over time, the address for the property could have changed but the PVA office may not have that information, so the bill does not go to the right address. To get your tax discount in October, either stop by or call our office. We can help you take advantage of the early tax bill payments and save you a little money.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to sixty-six calls for service. We investigated two traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and arrested three individuals on various criminal offenses. Please remember our office in your thoughts and prayers as we do our best to keep people safe and secure in the county.
