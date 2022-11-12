Stanley Keith Shields was born August 19, 1957 in Fayette County, Kentucky and departed this life Tuesday November 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late Melvin and Nancy Shields.
Stanley is survived by 4 children; Stanley William Shields, McKee, Ky., Shawn Keith Shields, McKee, Ky., Shelly Mayes, Florida and Helena Kidd, Lancaster, Kentucky and by 4 siblings; Gene and Wayne Shields both of Carlisle, Kentucky, Judy Fuller, Danville, Ky. and Vickie Prezie of Nicholasville, Kentucky. Also by 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Stanley Shields 2:00 P.M. Monday at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Young officiating . Visitation 12 noon on Monday.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
