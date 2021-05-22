What would you want someone to say about you when you die? Were you a good and faithful friend to others? Did you love your family and did you set the right example for them to follow? Were you honest in business and did you give a great effort at your workplace? Did you serve something greater than yourself? We should all live our lives with the end in mind. Start today and make a difference.
Several items have been stolen this week. On Silver Dollar Lake Road a man had a large screen TV, game station and other items taken while he was away. On Tussey Hill a man had nearly $2000.00 worth of tools taken from his truck. We are trying to locate an automobile loaned to a man but not returned. There are more things to consider, but people should not look the other way when they know something regarding stolen property from a neighbor. Stand up and do the right thing. The same thieves steal something on average of three times every week, so when you stop one crime you have prevented many more. Help us out!
Slow down the cars, buckle up and put down the phones. Most accidents have driver inattention as a contributing factor. People rush to their destination, even when it is not necessary to do so. Texting while driving is perhaps even more deadly than operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's office responded to seventy calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents and arrested two individuals. We appreciate the support from the public and ask for your continued prayers for our safety.
