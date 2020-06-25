As of 4 p.m. June 25, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 14,617 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 280 of which were newly reported Thursday.
Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 546 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“Each of these deaths is more than an age, a gender and a county,” said Gov. Beshear. “Each of these souls was a mother or father, or a sister or brother, or a friend, a daughter, a husband, the list goes on. They were each special to so many other people, whose names we may never know, but whose pain right now is extraordinary.”
The deaths reported Thursday were a 69-year-old man from Christian County; a 63-year-old man from Fayette County; an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County; 84-, 90- and 93-year-old women from Shelby County; and an 81-year-old woman from Warren.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 375,636 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,719 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
