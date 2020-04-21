State Representative Robert Goforth Arrested
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman arrested Robert S. Goforth age 44 of East Bernstadt early Tuesday morning April 21, 2020 at approximately 3:10 AM. The arrest occurred off Blevins and Brown Road, approximately 4 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject was at 911 Dispatch Center in London wanting to speak to a deputy regarding an alleged domestic assault that had just occurred with three small children still in the home.. When deputies arrived at 911 dispatch and made contact with the female, they noted that she had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms. They learned that allegedly there had been an altercation and during the altercation the female victim had been strangled. Deputies traveled to the residence off Blevins and Brown Road to check on the well-being of the children and to continue their investigation. The children were found safe. Deputies also noted there was bruising to the female victim’s leg and that during the altercation the female victim stated that this subject stated he was going to kill her. Robert S. Goforth was charged with strangulation – first-degree; assault – 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; terroristic threatening – third-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
