As the dust settles on the historic 148th running of the Kentucky Derby and we celebrate the victory of a horse that entered the race as an 80-1 underdog, I cannot help but reflect on the role Kentucky’s agricultural industry plays on our state’s economy and our heritage.
It goes without saying that Kentucky is recognized as the thoroughbred capital of the world. With an annual economic impact of roughly $4 billion, that is rightly so. However, the commonwealth leads the nation in several other agricultural sectors.
Agriculture looks a bit different depending on where you are in our state. In 2018 alone, Kentucky producers achieved $5.9 billion in farm cash receipts, with $1.2 billion of that being from poultry and poultry products. In 2020, an almost record setting $45.6 billion was infused into the state’s economy from agricultural products and activities, $6.55 billion of which was collected from cash receipts.
Aside from livestock and poultry, Kentucky also yields record setting harvests in corn, soybeans, and hay, as well as ranking number two in the nation for tobacco production. In 2020, Kentucky collected $2.48 billion in cash receipts for crops alone.
Additionally, the agricultural technology sector continues to grow, and we currently have approximately 350 Agri-technology facilities across the state that employ more than 52,000 residents.
When considering the economic impact and heritage of agriculture in the state, it is also important to recognize the impact this industry has on our communities. Kentucky is home to 160 successful farmers markets across 110 counties. These markets feature more than 2,700 vendors that offer a variety of products. With these markets also come programs such as Kentucky Double Dollars, which helps combat food insecurity issues by allowing WIC, SFMNP, and SNAP participants to “double” their buying power to purchase fresh, locally grown produce. Double Dollars are a win-win for both consumers and farmers.
Another feature that further diversifies the economic impact agriculture has on the state is Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). Many farms throughout the state offer CSA subscriptions, which provide regular fresh produce and meats directly to consumers by either delivery or pickup.
Keeping in mind the vital role agriculture plays in the Commonwealth‘s commerce, the legislature went to work in 2022 to protect and enhance agriculture and all it has to bring to the state. For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, we appropriated $20.1 million in funding for general agricultural projects, and in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, we appropriated an additional $20.3 million. This funding will go to a range of projects, from enhancing our farm-to-food banks to re-investing in our future leaders through the state Future Farmers of America (FFA) leadership office.
Though the legislative session adjourned last month, we will continue to support farmers and the entire agricultural industry. With agricultural development funding coming through multiple sources, including the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, I believe that the legislature has maintained this industry as a top priority in our agenda.
As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the LRC website www.legislature.ky.gov.
