The coronavirus has made its way into Kentucky and although the risk remains low anything that may pose a risk to our children’s health (as well as the adults and employees that are actively involved in our public schools) is something that the school system takes very serious. Superintendent Mike Smith provided us with the following statement from the Jackson County Public School system:
“Working in partnership with parents/guardians to provide open communication and to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we wanted to inform you of our school district’s planning concerning the world wide outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-2019). To be proactive, we have been in contact with the Jackson County Health Department; reviewed information from the CDC concerning COVID-19 and received guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education concerning the coronavirus.
First and foremost, we wish to note that there is NO confirmed case of the coronavirus in Jackson County. In addition, we have been advised that Jackson County is currently a low-risk area for someone becoming infected with the coronavirus. However, we understand that many in our community have growing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-2019) and the impact it may have on our country. We would like to assure you that our school district is aware of these concerns and will work with the appropriate local and state agencies to monitor and provide information and guidance to the stakeholders of our school system.
Jackson County Public Schools will continue to follow, and encourages the community to follow as well, the CDC recommendations to prevent any infection of a respiratory virus, which include:
· Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
· Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick
· Cough or sneeze into an elbow or use a tissue and place immediately in the trash
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects surfaces
Because the primary spread of the virus has been linked to travel to areas, such as European countries, China and South Korea (locations on the CDC’s Warning Level 3 traveler’s list), we ask that parents/guardians notify their school principal if a child or a member of their household has been to any areas of concern in the past 14 days.
As always, thank you for your continued support for the health, safety, and education of our students.”
