This weekend looks like it is going to beautiful! However, Judge Gabbard, Sheriff Hays, and the staff at the Jackson County Sun (see PSA announcement linked at the side) encourage each of you to follow the CDC social distance guidelines approved and set forth by President Trump and Governor Beshear. This is important to keep our vulnerable loved ones safe and healthy. It is also important to flatten the curve and get our community back to normal and back to work as soon as possible. Avoid gatherings! Stay 6 feet apart when possible. Stay Home! Stay Safe! We Shall Overcome!
Governor Beshear has announced a COVID-19 reporting hotline (833-KY SAFER, or 833-597-2337) for complaints about non-compliance with coronavirus mandates. Labor Cabinet personnel will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Residents can also visit the website kysafer.ky.gov to make online complaints.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.