Stephen Johnson was born March 21, 1961 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday February 10, 2023 at his residence being 61 years of age. He was the son of the late Margaret Smith Hunter.
Steve is survived by his wife Imandra Crocker Johnson and one daughter Angel Johnson.
Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother David Hunter.
He was of the Primitive Baptist Faith.
Funeral Service for Steve Johnson will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday February 17, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Elder Ben Cordes and Elder Wayne Crocker officiating with burial in Sandlin Cemetery in Gray Hawk, Ky.
Visitation 9:30 A.M. Friday February 17, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers please make donation to the Lakes Funeral Home per request of the family.
