Steve Tackett Jr. was born February 28, 1944 in Pike County and departed this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 76 years of age. He was the son of late Steve & Lizzie Tackett.
He is survived by four children, Daniel Wayne Tackett of Falmouth, Joseph Scott Tackett, Tara Tackett and Darrell Wilson all of McKee. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Blevins of Meyer. Steve was blessed with three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
