Steven (Stevie) Ray Smith was born Oct. 21, 1970 at the Red Bird Hospital and departed this life Saturday November 5, 2022 at his residence in Berea, Kentucky being 52 years of age. He is the son of Raymond and Nancy Collett Smith of Tyner, Ky..
Other than his parents Stevie is survived by three children; Raymond Steven Smith, McKee, Ky., Virginia Gray (Josh) London, Ky. and Reagan Smith, Corbin, Ky. two siblings; Johnny Wayne Hoskins of Clay County, Ky. and Sandra Smith also by 5 grandchildren; Zoey , Rhiannon, Adleigh, Octobur and Ella and by following nieces and nephews ; Kelly, Hope, Madison, Kayden, Jaylee and Justus.
Stevie was preceded in death by one sister; Sherry Smith and two grandmothers, Virgie Collett and Linda Jane Smith and grandfather; John Collett.
Funeral service for Stevie Smith 11:00 A.M. Thursday November 10, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. John Anderson and Tiffany Young officiating with burial in the Smith-Harrison- Collett Cemetery in Island City.
Visitation 6 P.M. Wednesday November 9, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
