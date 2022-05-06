Stevie Dale Cavins was born July 28, 1965 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his residence at the age of 56. He was the son of Charlie & Veda (Madden) Cavins.
Stevie is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie (Williams) Cavins of Tyner and by a daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Sizemore of Tyner. He is also survived by two brothers, Dwayne Cavins of Annville and Donnie (Tammy) Cavins of Annville and by two sisters, Joyce Sparks of Tyner and Judy Sparks of London.
In addition to his parents, Stevie is also preceded in death by by his brother, Timmy Gene Cavins.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Witt officiating. Burial to follow in the Farmer Cemetery. Pallbearers: Michael Sizemore, Brian & Greg Williams, Eddie Nunn, Brian Hanna and Shawn Cavins. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
